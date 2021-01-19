Man shot to death in East Village street: police

Police on the scene after a 36-year-old man was fatally shot near the corner of Avenue C and East Third Street in Manhattan’s East Village Monday night, Jan. 18, 2021, according to the NYPD.

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan — The NYPD said they’re investigating after a man was fatally shot in a Manhattan street Monday night.

According to police, officers responded to multiple 911 calls around 8:40 p.m. for a man shot near the corner of Avenue C and East Third Street in the East Village neighborhood.

Upon arrival, cops discovered a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest, officials said.

EMS rushed the wounded victim to a local hospital where he was subsequently pronounced dead, the NYPD said.

The identity of the deceased was pending proper family notification.

A witness told police that a group of unidentified men were seen fleeing the scene.

No arrests had been made as of early Tuesday morning and police said the investigation was ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).