Man shot on subway platform in Grand Central, police say

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — Police are looking for a gunman who shot a man on a subway platform at Grand Central Station Saturday morning, according to the NYPD.

The suspect opened fire on the platform of the southbound No. 4, 5 and 6 trains around 10:30 a.m., police said.

The victim was shot in the arm and taken to a hospital in stable condition, according to police.

The suspect fled the station and so far there have been no arrests. He was described as a man in his 20s, last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and red bandanna, police said.

Earlier Saturday, police had said at least 20 shootings took place citywide from midnight Friday morning to about 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

