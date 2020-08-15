Man shot on subway platform in Grand Central, police say

Manhattan

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — Police are looking for a gunman who shot a man on a subway platform at Grand Central Station Saturday morning, according to the NYPD.

The suspect opened fire on the platform of the southbound No. 4, 5 and 6 trains around 10:30 a.m., police said.

The victim was shot in the arm and taken to a hospital in stable condition, according to police.

The suspect fled the station and so far there have been no arrests. He was described as a man in his 20s, last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and red bandanna, police said.

Earlier Saturday, police had said at least 20 shootings took place citywide from midnight Friday morning to about 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

