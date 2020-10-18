Man shot in the back on Manhattan subway platform

GREENWICH VILLAGE, MANHATTAN — A man was shot in the back on a Manhattan subway platform on Sunday, police said.
The 24-year-old victim was shot on a platform in the 14th Street station in Greenwich Village, officials said. He walked into a local hospital and is not expected to die. Police initially described the injury as serious, but a spokesperson later said the victim may only have been grazed by the bullet.
Officers said they received a 911 call just before 6 p.m. about the shooting.
The shooter fled the scene. Police have not yet released a description of the suspect. No arrests have been made.
Police have not yet shared information on the circumstances leading up to the shooting. A spokesperson said a fight on the train may have escalated.
