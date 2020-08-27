Man rips necklace off 86-year-old woman in Manhattan apartment building: police

Surveillance images of a man police say ripped a necklace off an 86-year-old woman’s neck in an apartment building in Gramercy Park, Manhattan, on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.

GRAMERCY PARK, Manhattan — Police are looking for a man they say violently robbed a woman in her Manhattan apartment building Wednesday.

According to the NYPD, it happened around 1:45 p.m. as the 86-year-old woman waited for an elevator in the lobby of the Gramercy Park building, located in the vicinity of First Avenue and Cooper Road.

Surveillance video released by police shows the unidentified man also appearing to wait for the elevator and then motioning for the woman to go ahead when the elevator arrives.

Authorities said that’s when the man grabbed the woman and forcibly ripped her chain off her neck after a brief struggle.

Full story: https://t.co/qLwRSyLKGn pic.twitter.com/XbX17812wE — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) August 27, 2020

The man fled the building on foot and head to the subway station at East 14th Street and First Avenue, police said.

The necklace stolen had an estimated value of about $2,000, according to the NYPD.

The man police are looking for is described as being between the ages of 20 and 30, standing about six feet tall with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black face mask, green shirt, black pants, and black sneakers, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).