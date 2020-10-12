Man pushes woman to the ground, sexually abuses her in Greenwich Village attack

Police asked for help identifying this man in connection with sexual abuse in Manhattan. (NYPD)

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan — A man pushed a 20-year-old woman to the ground, told her he had a gun and sexually abused her in Greenwich Village on Sunday, police said.

The attack happened early in the morning near Barrow Street and Greenwich Street, according to the NYPD.

After the assault, the man fled eastbound on Barrow Street, police said. The woman was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Police have asked for help identifying the attacker.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

