Man pushed on tracks of Times Square subway station: NYPD

Manhattan

Police say a man was pushed onto the subway tracks at 42nd Street-Times Square, Jan. 14, 2020.

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan — A man was pushed onto the train tracks at the 42nd Street-Times Square subway station Thursday night, police said.

The victim, 32, was pushed onto the tracks of the southbound N train by an unknown male; he was able to pull himself up and back into the platform, and made no contact with any incoming train, police said.

He refused any medical attention.

The man accused of pushing the victim is a man seen wearing a black bubble jacket and gray sweatpants, police said.

