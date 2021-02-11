Man punches cab driver, breaking eye socket, before robbing him in Manhattan: police

Surveillance images of a man police believe punched and robbed a yellow-cab driver in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan on Jan. 18, 2021.

CHELSEA, Manhattan — The NYPD said Wednesday they were seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man who allegedly assaulted and robbed a cab driver in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood.

According to police, the yellow-cab driver was stopped with his driver’s side window open near the corner of West 15th Street and Eighth Avenue, around 7:15 a.m. on Jan. 18.

An unidentified man rode up on a bicycle and punched the 60-year-old cabbie in the face through the open window, authorities said.

The driver got out of his vehicle and the man punched him again in the face, then reached into the taxi and stole $155 in cash from a cup-holder, police said. He then fled the scene on his bike.

Officials said the victim was taken by EMS to a local hospital and was treated for a fractured eye socket.

The NYPD has released the above surveillance images of the man they’re looking for.

