Man punched, called anti-gay slur while making TikTok video on Manhattan street: police

LOWER MANHATTAN — The NYPD’s hate crimes unit is investigating after a man hurled an anti-gay slur at another man before punching him multiple times on a Lower Manhattan street last weekend, police say.
The victim was filming a TikTok video with a friend last Saturday night around 11:30 p.m., in front of 85 Broad Street , when the attack occurred, authorities said.
According to the NYPD, as the two friends recorded, the unidentified attacker approached them, called the 24-year-old man an anti-gay slur and then punched him in the face and back of the head.
The NYPD released video from the attack:
Attacker hurls anti-gay slur before punching man multiple times as he filmed TikTok video with friend on Lower Manhattan street, police say— PIX11 News (@PIX11News) October 2, 2020
Full story: https://t.co/spgPXIeUmb pic.twitter.com/cNwjiH6EPH
Police said the victim suffered a laceration to his lip and a bloody nose.
The unknown man fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.
The man police are looking for was described as having blond hair, standing between 5 feet 9 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighing around 200 lbs. He was last seen wearing a white long-sleeved shirt, black shorts, and black sneakers.
Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).