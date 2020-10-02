Man punched, called anti-gay slur while making TikTok video on Manhattan street: police

Images of a man caught on video punching another man in the face and head after allegedly calling him an anti-gay slur in Lower Manhattan on Sept. 26, 2020, according to police.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LOWER MANHATTAN — The NYPD’s hate crimes unit is investigating after a man hurled an anti-gay slur at another man before punching him multiple times on a Lower Manhattan street last weekend, police say.

The victim was filming a TikTok video with a friend last Saturday night around 11:30 p.m., in front of 85 Broad Street , when the attack occurred, authorities said.

According to the NYPD, as the two friends recorded, the unidentified attacker approached them, called the 24-year-old man an anti-gay slur and then punched him in the face and back of the head.

The NYPD released video from the attack:

Attacker hurls anti-gay slur before punching man multiple times as he filmed TikTok video with friend on Lower Manhattan street, police say



Full story: https://t.co/spgPXIeUmb pic.twitter.com/cNwjiH6EPH — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) October 2, 2020

Police said the victim suffered a laceration to his lip and a bloody nose.

The unknown man fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

The man police are looking for was described as having blond hair, standing between 5 feet 9 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighing around 200 lbs. He was last seen wearing a white long-sleeved shirt, black shorts, and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).