Man on moped critically injured when struck by intoxicated SUV driver on Lower East Side: police

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — A man on a moped was struck in Manhattan early Wednesday by any SUV operated by a driver police believe was intoxicated, according to the NYPD.

Police said the moped operator, 38, was near the corner of Delancey Street and Bowery, on the Lower East Side, just before 2 a.m. when a Toyota RAV4 turned onto Delancey Street and struck him.

The man on the moped was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was listed in critical condition Wednesday morning, officials said.

According to the NYPD, the 35-year-old driver of the RAV4 was taken into police custody on charges of driving while intoxicated.

No other identifying information on the driver or the victim had been released by officials as of early Wednesday.

