Man makes anti-Asian comments, punches woman on Manhattan street: police

MANHATTAN — Police arrested a man who allegedly punched a woman and made anti-Asian comments towards her on a Manhattan street Monday afternoon.

Fred Sousa, 50, was taken into custody and faces charges of assault as a hate crime, police said.

The woman was walking along West 14 Street near Hudson Street in Chelsea when she heard a man say “Go back to your own country, go back to China,” according to authorities.

When she confronted the man, police said the suspect punched her in the head before fleeing the scene.

Bystanders chased the man and held him down until police arrived, authorities said.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries, police said. Her condition was not immediately known.