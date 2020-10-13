Man killed NYC tech CEO found decapitated to cover up grand larceny: indictment

Police say 33-year-old Fahim Saleh was found decapitated and dismembered in his Lower East Side apartment Tuesday afternoon, July 14, 2020.

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — A personal assistant accused of decapitating and dismembering a Lower East Side tech entrepreneur in his luxury apartment allegedly killed the man to prevent him from testifying against him for another crime, according to an indictment unsealed in New York Supreme Court Tuesday.

Tyrese Haspil was indicted by a grand jury on charges of first- and second-degree murder, grand larceny, burglary, concealment of a human corpse and evidence tampering.

Haspil is accused in the gruesome July 13 killing of Fahim Saleh, a 33-year-old who created a tech empire and founded a number of startups.

Surveillance footage shows Saleh coming home from a jog and being followed into his elevator by a man dressed all in black, according to police sources.

It’s believed Haspil used a stun gun on Saleh when the elevator opened up into his seventh-floor unit, an NYPD official said.

Saleh was found dead in his apartment the next day.

An electric chain saw was left plugged into the wall, according to police sources.

Haspil, who worked as Saleh’s executive assistant, was arrested several days later.

According to the indictment, Haspil stole more than $150,000 via several electronic transfers spanning three separate incidents and then killed Saleh in an attempt to cover up the crimes.

He was arraigned via video conference Tuesday afternoon and pleaded not guilty. His next court appearance was set for Jan. 11, 2021.

