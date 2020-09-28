Man killed in Harlem hit-and-run: police

Police investigating after a man was found dead with a head injury after being struck by a hit-and-run driver on Lenox Avenue in Harlem early Monday morning, Sept. 28, 2020, the NYPD said.

HARLEM, Manhattan — Cops are investigating after a man was found dead on a Manhattan street, the victim of an apparent hit-and-run early Monday, according to the NYPD.

Police said the unidentified man was struck be a vehicle just after 3 a.m. on Lenox Avenue, just past West 125th Street in Harlem.

The man was discovered with visible head trauma, authorities said.

Police did not immediately give a description of a vehicle they are looking for.

