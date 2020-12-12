Man killed in East Harlem hit-and-run crash, police say

A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in East Harlem, Manhattan on Dec. 12, 2020, police said.

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — A hit-and-run driver killed a man in East Harlem early Saturday morning, police said.

The incident happened at 12:30 a.m. at 110th Street and Third Avenue.

The pedestrian was crossing the street when a white sedan fatally struck him, police said. The driver kept going but lost control of his vehicle a few blocks away and fled on foot, law enforcement said.

Video from the scene shows the car flipped over and abandoned on the street.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Police are still looking for the driver.

