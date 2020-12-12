Man killed in East Harlem hit-and-run crash, police say

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
hit and run east harlem

A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in East Harlem, Manhattan on Dec. 12, 2020, police said.

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — A hit-and-run driver killed a man in East Harlem early Saturday morning, police said.

The incident happened at 12:30 a.m. at 110th Street and Third Avenue.

The pedestrian was crossing the street when a white sedan fatally struck him, police said. The driver kept going but lost control of his vehicle a few blocks away and fled on foot, law enforcement said.

Video from the scene shows the car flipped over and abandoned on the street.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Police are still looking for the driver.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

5 NYC schools sent white powder in suspicious packages: NYPD

Cycle of abuse in children: Historically, fatal child beatings don't always lead to murder convictions

Funeral for battered Harlem boy: ‘None of us can say that’s not our child’

Unregular Pizza: The best pizza in NYC can't be bought

NYC restaurants reflect on a year of restrictions

Broadway pop-up pops up in Times Square

More Manhattan

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Bronx fashion designer featured in Grammys gift bag

AAA explains why we're seeing an increase in gas prices

Cycle of abuse in children: Historically, fatal child beatings don't always lead to murder convictions

Sunny, warmer first weekend of spring after chilly Friday

Friday Eve Forecast

Biden administration to reach 100 million vaccines ahead of schedule

Mimi G's DIY style: From style blogger to million-dollar business owner

How to get your friendships back on track

Get your body ready for Spring