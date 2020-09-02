Man killed after trying to enter taxi through driver’s window in Times Square: police

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Police are investigating after a man was killed after apparently trying to get inside a taxi through the driver’s window Tuesday, the NYPD said.

Officers responded around 4 a.m. to reports of a pedestrian struck at the intersection of Seventh Avenue and West 44th Street and discovered the 47-year-old victim on the pavement, police said.

According to officials, it was determined the man had tried to enter the cab through the window on the driver’s side.

When the man attempted this, the taxi drove off, heading south on Seventh Avenue with the man still halfway out the window, police said.

Soon after, the man fell out of the vehicle and to the pavement, authorities said. The yellow cab fled the scene, continuing south down Seventh Avenue

EMS responded and the man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounce dead, police said.

Police have identified the victim as Edgar Castillo of Fort George in Upper Manhattan.

Further details surrounding the incident have not been made clear and police said the investigation remains ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).