Man injured when shoved onto subway tracks at Columbus Circle: police

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — A man was hurt when he was pushed off a Manhattan subway platform and onto train tracks Thursday morning, police said.

The 25-year-old man was shoved onto the tracks of the southbound D train line at the Columbus Circle station around 5:40 a.m., according to the NYPD.

The suspected pusher fled the scene and police said they were last seen wearing a gray jumpsuit.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries to his ribs and legs, police said. Thankfully, he did not come in contact with the train.

The extent of his injuries was not immediately known.

No arrests have been made.