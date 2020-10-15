Man in custody after climbing the NY Times building in Manhattan: police

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MANHATTAN — A man is in custody after he was seen attempting to scale the New York Times building in Manhattan Thursday, police said.

The man started scaling the south side of the building, which is in midtown Manhattan near Times Square.

The NYPD said officers apprehended the man from inside on the sixth floor.

The 52-story building has been the target of climbers before. In 2011, a man climbed up five stories.

Three men made the attempt in 2008, two making it to the roof and one to the 11th floor.