Man grabs Harlem laundromat employee by the neck, sexually abuses her

Police have asked for help identifying this man in connection with sexual abuse at a Manhattan laundromat. (NYPD)

HARLEM, Manhattan — A maskless man sexually abused a Harlem laundromat employee after he pretended to be a customer, police said Thursday.

He entered Peaches N’ Klean on Sept. 18, took off his mask and put some cash on the counter, video shows. The man went behind the counter, grabbed the 23-year-old employee by the neck, shoved her against the wall and sexually abused the woman.

The man stopped when another employee exited the bathroom, police said. Video shows him take his cash back and appear to argue with the laundromat worker.

The NYPD asked for help identifying the man. Police said the attacker is around 6 feet, 2 inches tall. He’s believed to be a 45-year-old man. The attacker was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black hooded sweater, black pants, white sneakers. He carried a blue duffel bag.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

