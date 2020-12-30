Man flees in wheelchair after trying to rob Manhattan bank: police

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Cops are looking for a man they say tried to rob a Manhattan bank in early December before getting away in wheelchair, according to the NYPD.

Police said the unidentified man, walking with a cane, entered a Wells Fargo bank at the corner of Sixth Avenue and West 45th Street around 1:50 p.m. back on Dec. 4.

The man approached a female bank teller, 25, and passed her a note that demanded cash, officials said.

The teller did not comply and the attempted bank robber then left the bank, fleeing in a wheelchair heading eastbound on West 45th Street, according to police.

No cash was ever removed.

The NYPD has released the above photos of the man they’re looking for.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).