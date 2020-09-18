Man draws swastikas, anti-Black statements on NYU building: police

Police are searching for a man who drew swastikas on a New York University building earlier this month.

MANHATTAN — Police are searching for a man who drew swastikas on a New York University building earlier this month.

On Sept. 12, a man used a black marker to draw swastikas and write anti-Black and anti-Semitic statements on the NYU Silver Center For Arts & Science on Washington Place before fleeing on foot, according to police.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect.

