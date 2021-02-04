Man, doorman tied up in home-invasion burglary in Upper East Side apartment building: NYPD

Manhattan

Surveillance images of three of the four men sought in connection with a home-invasion burglary at an apartment building in the vicinity of East 81st Street and Madison Avenue on Jan. 31, 2021, according to the NYPD.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Four men are being sought by police after a man and his doorman were forced into his Manhattan apartment and tied up as the group stole thousands in cash and jewelry in January, the NYPD said Wednesday.

Police said the unidentified group followed the man, 68, into the lobby of his Upper East Side building around 10:40 p.m. on Jan. 31, before taking out firearms and demanding his property.

The masked men then forced the man and the building’s doorman into the elevator of the apartment building, located around East 81st Street and Madison Avenue, authorities said.

Once upstairs, the two victims were forced into the man’s residence, where they were subsequently tied up, according to the NYPD.

The four armed men then started snatching property, making off with cash and jewelry worth about $10,000, officials said.

The NYPD said no injuries were reported in the burglary.

The group fled the area in a dark-colored minivan, according to police.

Authorities released the above surveillance images of three of the men in hopes the public could help identify them.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

