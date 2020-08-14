Man dies more than a week after Revel moped crash in Manhattan

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

FORT GEORGE, Manhattan — A 30-year-old man died more than a week after he was injured in a Revel moped crash in Manhattan in July.

Francis Nunez was one of the two people injured when the Revel scooter they were riding crashed into a pole at the intersection of Wadsworth Terrace and Fairview Avenue in Fort George around 4:30 a.m. on July 25, according to police.

Nunez, the scooter operator, suffered head trauma, and his 32-year-old passenger suffered a left ankle injury, police said.

Both men were taken to the hospital. Nunez was in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries on Aug. 4, police said.

The passenger was treated and released, cops said.

Revel has since shut down its moped service in NYC until further notice after several deadly crashes in the city.

Mayor Bill de Blasio called the moped-related fatalities “unacceptable,” adding that the city spoke with Revel before the company ultimately made the decision to shut down their service.