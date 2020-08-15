Man dies after street fight in West Village, police say

WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan — A man died early Saturday morning following a street fight in the West Village, police said.

Officers who were called to Christopher Street, near Seventh Avenue, around 4:20 a.m. found the 36-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive, according to the NYPD.

The man was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police said the man was involved in a physical altercation that turned into an assault, rendering him unconscious.

The investigation remains ongoing and there were no arrests, as of Saturday morning.

The victim’s identity is being withheld by police until his family is notified.

