Man chokes, rapes woman after shoving his way into Manhattan home: police

KIPS BAY, Manhattan — Police are looking for a man they say raped and robbed a Manhattan woman after shoving his way into her home Thursday morning.

The NYPD said the unidentified man knocked on the door of the Kips Bay residence, near the intersection of East 30th Street and Third Avenue, around 11:45 a.m.

He stated he was there to deliver a package but when the 27-year-old woman opened the door, the man pushed his way inside, police said.

He immediately choked the woman until she was unconscious, authorities said.

Once the victim regained consciousness, the unknown man raped her, according to police.

After the sexual assault, the man forced the woman to give him her credit cards, debit card and pin number before fleeing the location, officials said.

The woman called 911 and was taken by EMS to a nearby hospital, where she was treated and released.

The NYPD has released the above surveillance images of the man they’re looking for. Police described him as approximately 18 to 28 years old, standing about six feet tall and last seen wearing a yellow and blue reversible bubble jacket, light-colored pants with a vertical stripe down the side, and light-colored sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).