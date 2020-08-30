Man charged in Penn Station dispute that led to fatal fall down staircase

Police released images of a man sought in a dispute at Penn Station that led to the fatal fall of another man.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MANHATTAN — Police charged a 39-year-old man with murder Sunday in the Penn Station death of a man found at the bottom of a stairway.

The victim was found unconscious at the bottom of a Penn Station stairway on Aug. 4, police said. He was rushed to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators determined he’d argued with another man “and was forced down the stairway, where he suffered trauma to the head.”

Kayrim Jackson was arrested on charges of second-degree murder, criminal possession of a weapon and menacing.

