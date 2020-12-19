Man charged in Harlem subway fire that killed train operator: NYPD

Manhattan

by: , PIX11 Web Team

Posted: / Updated:
MTA worker killed in suspicious Harlem subway fire

An MTA train operator was killed in a suspicious Harlem subway fire on March 27, 2020, police said.

HARLEM, Manhattan — Police arrested a man who was wanted for a Harlem subway fire that left an MTA worker dead and caused injuries to several others last spring, according to the NYPD.

Bronx resident Nathaniel Avinger, 50, was arrested Friday and charged with murder, police said.

The deadly incident happened on March 27 around 3:15 a.m. As a northbound No. 2 train pulled into the 110th Street/Lenox Avenue station, an MTA employee riding the train alerted the operator to heavy smoke and fire coming from the second car, according to the MTA and police.

When firefighters extinguished the blaze, officers found three men and one woman suffering from smoke inhalation. They were taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

After the fire, Garrett Goble, the 36-year-old train operator who had helped get people to safety, was found on the tracks and pronounced dead at the scene, according to FDNY.

Goble’s death was ruled a homicide and the MTA offered a $50,000 reward for information that led to an arrest in the case. It’s unclear if anyone came forward with information that led police to Avinger.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Vigil for seniors who've died of COVID

Off-Broadway show 'Blindness' opens next week with COVID-19 safety protocols

Manhattan ice cream shop worker recovering after being bashed in the head with a rock during robbery

Manhattan woman defends use of racial slur in viral video

Woman calls NYC bakery worker racial slur, refuses to war mask

Virtual fundraiser set for iconic Manhattan church

More Manhattan

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Former NFL player Spencer Paysinger talks 'All American Stories' special

Watch with Dan: Viewers discuss March documentary picks

Getting crafty with Passover foods

Dr. Shereef Elnahal talks NJ's first 100 days of vaccinations, COVID variants

Will NYC see record warmth on Friday?

Spring warmth returns to the area

All Up in your Business: Juice PLNT

DNA Romance: Is finding love in your DNA?

How ranked choice voting works