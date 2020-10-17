Man beaten with umbrella on Manhattan subway platform: NYPD

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan — A fight on a Manhattan subway platform left two men injured Saturday morning, police said.

The men had just gotten off a train at the West 4th Street-Washington Square subway station around 6 a.m. when they got into a fight with a man and a woman, according to the NYPD.

One of the victims was beaten with an umbrella and the other was bitten on the hand, police said. Both were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The male suspect was arrested, police said. The woman is still on the loose.

