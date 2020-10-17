Man beaten with umbrella on Manhattan subway platform: NYPD

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan — A fight on a Manhattan subway platform left two men injured Saturday morning, police said.

The men had just gotten off a train at the West 4th Street-Washington Square subway station around 6 a.m. when they got into a fight with a man and a woman, according to the NYPD.

One of the victims was beaten with an umbrella and the other was bitten on the hand, police said. Both were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The male suspect was arrested, police said. The woman is still on the loose.