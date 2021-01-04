Man attacks 10 people, steals 2 cars in Manhattan crime spree: NYPD

MANHATTAN — A man’s violent crime spree around Manhattan ended with him crashing a stolen vehicle and police using a Taser to take him into custody Saturday evening, according to the NYPD.

Police said the string of violent, unprovoked attacks started in the Canal Street subway station along the No. 1 line around 6:30 p.m. when the man struck three people over the head with a wooden object.

The 56-year-old man, 39-year-old woman and 18-year-old man all suffered bleeding and lacerations to their heads and were taken to a nearby hospital, officials said.

The attacker fled the station and attacked another 39-year-old woman with the wooden weapon near the intersection of Varick and Canal streets, police said.

Soon after, the man struck a 37-year-old man behind the wheel of a parked vehicle, causing the victim to flee with the engine still running, according to authorities.

Police said the armed man hopped into the vehicle and sped off. He soon lost control and struck two unoccupied parked vehicles before crashing near the intersection of Laight Street and Sixth Avenue.

He jumped out of the stolen vehicle but soon approached another vehicle. The NYPD said he smashed the rear window of the Ford Taurus and unsuccessfully tried to remove the female driver before fleeing.

Police said a short distance later he approached a Jeep Grand Cherokee and smashed the side window, causing the 32-year-old woman behind the wheel to suffer minor lacerations from flying shards of broken glass. Once again he was unsuccessful in his attempt to gain entry to the SUV.

The man fled on foot again and attacked a 42-year-old man and 41-year-old woman, hitting both with the wooden weapon, authorities said. The man suffered a broken arm and the woman received lacerations and bruising to her leg.

He soon approached another vehicle, a Jeep Grand Cherokee parked on West Broadway near Warren Street. He struck the vehicle, causing the 33-year-old male driver fearing for his safety to get out of the SUV, police said.

Once again, the armed man hopped in and sped away in a stolen vehicle, according to officials.

Around 7:10 p.m., the Jeep was spotted driving northbound on the West Side Highway near West 24th Street, police said.

Authorities said the stolen SUV lost control, struck an NYPD radio vehicle and hit the highway’s center median before coming to a stop.

When the man refused to exit the Jeep, responding officers were forced to break the driver-side window and eventually use a Taser on him after he refused multiple orders to comply, according to the NYPD.

Police said he was then taken into custody and taken to a Manhattan hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

As of early Monday morning charges were pending and the investigation was still ongoing, officials said.

