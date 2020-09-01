Man arrested in mugging of NYPD chaplain: police

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — The NYPD has made an arrest after a man tried to mug another man who turned out to be the NYPD’s 84-year-old chaplain on Manhattan’s Upper West Side early Tuesday morning.

According to police, it happened around 5:45 a.m. as the man was walking near the corner of West 108th Street and Riverside Drive. The victim was Rabbi Alvin Kass, the NYPD’s chief chaplain.

He was approached by another man who said he needed money because he was hungry, authorities said.

The unknown man then started going through the victim’s pockets, causing his wallet to fall to the ground, police said.

According to officials, the suspect ran off in an unknown direction without taking the wallet.

The NYPD tweeted that a man had been arrested in connection with the mugging in under 12 hours.

Earlier today, our 84-year-old Chief Chaplain, Rabbi Kass, was the victim of an attempted robbery. In under 12 hours our @NYPDDetectives were able to find & arrest the suspect.



Another quick arrest for our officers, who just 2 days ago made a quick arrest in an attempted rape. pic.twitter.com/zMZ43oxrNh — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 1, 2020

