Man arrested in Manhattan hit-and-run death of mom heading home from work

A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle that did not remain at the scene near West 23rd Street and Seventh Avenue in Manhattan on Aug. 2, 2020, police said.

CHELSEA, Manhattan — Police arrested the alleged 61-year-old driver accused of fatally striking a mom with a minivan and fleeing the scene, officials said Tuesday.

Joseph Chery was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Maria Christina Villacres was on her way home from work on Sunday when she was fatally struck near West 23rd Street and Seventh Avenue in Chelsea, police and sources said. She suffered trauma to the the head and body.

Villacres was a mom of three, police sources said.

