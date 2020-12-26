Man arrested for hitting Cuomo aide in head with brick, officials say

Police asked for help identifying this man in connection with an attack with a brick in Manhattan. (NYPD)

MIDTOWN EAST — Police arrested a Manhattan man on Friday for hitting an aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the head with a brick as she walked near Grand Central Terminal, according to the NYPD.

The 51-year-old victim was near Third Avenue and East 48th Street around 2:15 p.m. on Thursday when she was hit from behind, police said.

The suspect didn’t say anything to the woman before or after the attack, police said.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said on Friday officers arrested 28-year-old Christopher Guzman and charged him with assault.

Rich Azzopardi, a senior advisor to the governor, confirmed the victim is a member of Cuomo’s administration.

“Lisa is a valued member of Team Cuomo and we have been in constant touch with her and her family to make sure she has everything she needs in her recovery. We thank the NYPD for their quick work in apprehending the person they believe attacked her,” Azzopardi said Friday on Twitter.

