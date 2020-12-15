Man arrested after woman shoved into pillar in Village subway station: police

Cops tend to a woman, 55, who police said was injured when pushed by a man into a pillar in the West 4th Street subway station in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village Monday, Dec. 14, 2020; police take a man into custody who is believed to have shoved the woman.

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan — A woman was seriously injured Monday night when a man unexpectedly pushed her into a pillar inside a Manhattan subway station, according to the NYPD.

Police said the seemingly random shoving happened around 9:30 p.m. at the West 4th Street–Washington Square station near Sixth Avenue in Greenwich Village.

The 55-year-old woman was standing on the southbound F train platform when the man suddenly pushed her, sending her into a large pillar, police said.

It was originally believed the woman was pushed into a moving train, but once interviewed at the hospital she told cops she was pushed into the platform pillar, not a subway car.

The victim hit the pillar and then fell back onto the platform, police said.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital in serious condition. The NYPD later said the woman sustained a fractured spine and broken neck from the attack.

Police responded and took a Queens man believed to be responsible into custody, according to authorities.

Matthew Montanez, 23, was arrested on charges including felony assault and felony reckless endangerment, the NYPD said.

Editor’s note: The NYPD originally reported that the victim had been pushed into a moving train in the station.