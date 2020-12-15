Man arrested after woman shoved into pillar in Village subway station: police

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan — A woman was seriously injured Monday night when a man unexpectedly pushed her into a pillar inside a Manhattan subway station, according to the NYPD.
Police said the seemingly random shoving happened around 9:30 p.m. at the West 4th Street–Washington Square station near Sixth Avenue in Greenwich Village.
The 55-year-old woman was standing on the southbound F train platform when the man suddenly pushed her, sending her into a large pillar, police said.
It was originally believed the woman was pushed into a moving train, but once interviewed at the hospital she told cops she was pushed into the platform pillar, not a subway car.
The victim hit the pillar and then fell back onto the platform, police said.
She was rushed to a nearby hospital in serious condition. The NYPD later said the woman sustained a fractured spine and broken neck from the attack.
Police responded and took a Queens man believed to be responsible into custody, according to authorities.
Matthew Montanez, 23, was arrested on charges including felony assault and felony reckless endangerment, the NYPD said.
Editor’s note: The NYPD originally reported that the victim had been pushed into a moving train in the station.