Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2020: What to know

NEW YORK — The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will look very different this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For the first time in more than 90 years, organizers of the iconic New York City event have forgone the traditional parade route through Manhattan. Instead, a reinvention of the parade will air nationally on television and online.

Here’s what else you need to know about the 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

When will the Thanksgiving Day parade air on TV?

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air nationwide on NBC-TV and Telemundo on Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Can I stream the parade online?

Verizon will livestream the Thanksgiving Day parade from 9 a.m. to noon on Nov. 26. The stream will be available on Verizon’s Twitter and YouTube pages.

Can I go see the parade in person?

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will not have in-person spectators this year because of the pandemic.

What is the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade route?

The traditional 2.5-mile parade route is not being used this year, but Macy’s is promising television viewers all of the holiday magic the event traditionally offers.

Event organizers plan to create a staging area for the reimagined parade in and around Macy’s Herald Square.

What will the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade TV special include?

The television special will showcase a mix of the parade’s signature giant character balloons, floats, performances by singers, street performers, and an appearance by Santa Claus.

Who is performing in the Thanksgiving Day parade?

This year’s parade boasts 20 celebrity appearances and performances throughout the television special, including Dolly Parton, Keke Palmer, Jordan Sparks, Ally Brooke, Jimmie Allen and Brett Young.

For a full list of performers, click here.

Is the balloon inflation on Thanksgiving eve canceled?

Macy’s traditional giant balloon inflation event that takes place the Wednesday before Thanksgiving is canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

What other changes were made to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2020?



Macy’s has reduced the number of participants by about 75%.

All participants must be appropriately socially distanced during performances and face coverings are required. Additional personal protective equipment may be required depending on a participant’s role.

No participant in the parade will be under 18 years old. Previously selected regional high school and college marching bands will be deferred to the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Instead of using volunteer handlers, Macy’s giant balloons will be attached to specially rigged vehicles.