Lower Manhattan residents sue over NYC homeless hotel plan

LOWER MANHATTAN — A group of Lower Manhattan residents sued New York City Wednesday over a plan to relocate homeless New Yorkers to their neighborhood.

The city shuffled homeless New Yorkers out of shelters and into hotels to minimize the spread of coronavirus; about 200 of those men are expected to be moved from the Lucerne Hotel on the Upper West Side to the Radisson near Wall Street.

Christopher Brown of Downtown New Yorkers, the group behind the lawsuit, acknowledged the homeless crisis in New York, but said the city had “reacted recklessly and erratically by repeatedly uprooting these individuals based on political pressure.”

Two homeless men living at the Lucerne recently told PIX11 that they’re tired of being moved around and worried about what’s going to happen next.

But use of the hotel is both justified and the right thing to do, according to a spokesman for the city’s Law Department.

“The entire city has a moral and legal obligation to provide safe shelter to all who need it,” the Law Department spokesman said. “This shameful attempt to dodge that obligation through a technical procurement challenge will fail in court.”