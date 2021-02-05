Leak becomes gas main fire in Harlem: officials

HARLEM, Manhattan — A gas main caught on fire in Harlem Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

Fire officials said it happened at around 1:30 p.m. at West 114th Street and Seventh Avenue in Harlem.

Con Edison said crews were on the scene at the time of the fire, having responded to a reported gas leek. Both Con Ed and the City’s Department of Environmental Protection were on scene to turn off the gas, the FDNY said.

They continued to work into the night to find the cause of the gas main rupture and to replace the parts that were destroyed. A Con Ed spokesperson told PIX11 News that they were looking to salt that had lined the area to deal with the recent blizzard as the probable cause.

Ignition happened in an excavation that was over a low-pressure gas main, a Con Ed spokesperson said.

Firefighters stretched precautionary hose lines and searched neighboring properties to ensure the fire has not extended, and to address any carbon monoxide concerns in the dwellings, officials said.

The incident was under control by about 5:30 p.m. All gas mains have been closed by Con Edison and the fire was extinguished, FDNY said.

No injuries were reported and no customers are experiencing a gas outage and a power outage. While some residents were evacuated to the street, firefighters told others to stay indoors.

