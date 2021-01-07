Lawyer: Woman who confronted Black teen at Manhattan hotel ’emotionally unwell’

New York City prosecutors say they are investigating a confrontation in which a man said a woman tackled his 14-year-old son in a New York City hotel lobby as she falsely accused the Black teen of stealing her phone.

SOHO, Manhattan — The attorney for a California woman seen on video tackling a Black teenager whom she falsely accused of stealing her phone at a Manhattan hotel said her client is “emotionally unwell” and remorseful.

Miya Ponsetto was confirmed as the woman in the Dec. 26 video by her attorney, Sharen Ghatan.

The conflict at the Arlo Hotel in lower Manhattan between Ponsetto and 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr. was recorded by his father, jazz trumpeter Keyon Harrold, and put online.

No charges have been filed as of yet, but the New York Police Department said detectives are on the way to California to speak with her.

