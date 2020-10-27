Judge: US can’t replace Trump in columnist’s slander suit

Manhattan

by: Associated Press

Posted:
President Trump and E. Jean Carroll

President Donald Trump; E. Jean Carroll, who says President Donald Trump raped her in the 1990s, speaks to reporters outside the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse following a hearing in her defamation lawsuit against Trump, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in New York.

NEW YORK CITY — A judge has denied President Donald Trump’s request that the United States replace him as the defendant in a defamation lawsuit alleging he raped a woman in a Manhattan luxury department store in the 1990s.

The decision Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan came after the Justice Department argued that the United States and by extension U.S. taxpayers should replace Trump as the defendant in the defamation lawsuit filed by E. Jean Carroll.

The judge ruled that Trump’s public denials of the rape allegation came outside the scope of his employment as president.

