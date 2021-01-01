Inside the new Moynihan Train Hall at Penn Station, now open to the public

MANHATTAN — New York’s gleaming new train hub that expands Manhattan’s Penn Station opened to the public Friday morning.

The New Year’s Day public opening of the Moynihan Train Hall comes just days after Gov. Andrew Cuomo and transit officials cut the ribbon on the new expansion.

The new train hall is part of the repurposing of the old Farley Post Office building, once New York’s main postal center. Amtrak and the Long Island Rail Road will use the new hall, which connects to Penn Station under Eighth Avenue.

Named after late Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan, who pushed for the project in the 1990s, the $1.6 billion project replaces the cramped and dark Penn Station with a light-filled train hall.

At Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting, Cuomo called the new 255,000-square-foot station “an extraordinary accomplishment.”

Construction on the train hall began in 2017 and finished during the COVID-19 pandemic.