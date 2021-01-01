Inside the new Moynihan Train Hall at Penn Station, now open to the public

Manhattan

by: , Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

MANHATTAN — New York’s gleaming new train hub that expands Manhattan’s Penn Station opened to the public Friday morning.

The New Year’s Day public opening of the Moynihan Train Hall comes just days after Gov. Andrew Cuomo and transit officials cut the ribbon on the new expansion.

The new train hall is part of the repurposing of the old Farley Post Office building, once New York’s main postal center. Amtrak and the Long Island Rail Road will use the new hall, which connects to Penn Station under Eighth Avenue.

Named after late Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan, who pushed for the project in the 1990s, the $1.6 billion project replaces the cramped and dark Penn Station with a light-filled train hall.

At Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting, Cuomo called the new 255,000-square-foot station “an extraordinary accomplishment.”

Construction on the train hall began in 2017 and finished during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Vigil held for delivery worker killed for electric bike

Man punches 75-year-old woman on Harlem street

New Yorkers rally for 'excluded workers' fund

Man slams 73-year-old to the ground on Manhattan sidewalk

Jerry Seinfeld helps reopen Gotham Comedy Club as NYC venues begin comeback

NY arts and entertainment venues can reopen Friday at limited capacity

More Manhattan

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

7-year-old boy killed in Newark house fire: officials

Young boy killed in Newark house fire, officials say

Gorgeous weather for Mets home opener Thursday

Brooklyn man arrested for 3 anti-Asian hate crime attacks: NYPD

City beaches will open on schedule with health precautions

Jackson Heights apartments destroyed in fire

Andrew Giuliani targeting run against Cuomo in 2022

﻿Transit and infrastructure projects addressed in NY budget

Vaccinations continue as UK strain becomes dominant