Ice cream store employee struck with large rock in Manhattan robbery pattern

MANHATTAN — Police asked the public for help in identifying a man allegedly involved in a series of robberies in Manhattan, including an incident where an ice cream store employee was struck in the head with a large rock.

Authorities said the man entered the Van Leeuwen Ice Cream shop along Third Avenue in Kips Bay on Jan. 20 and placed an order with a 23-year-old store employee.

When the store employee looked away, the man removed a large rock from his bag and struck the victim in the head while demanding money, according to police.

He entered the storage room before fleeing.

The victim sustained a concussion and laceration to her head and was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.

Video surveillance obtained by police showed the moment the suspect removed the large rock from his bag and later showed him running from the storage room.

Authorities also connected the suspect to three other robbery incidents in Manhattan between Dec. 27 and Jan. 13:

Police received a report on Dec. 27 that a 32-year-old woman’s purse was removed from her table at The Maze restaurant on West 32 Street.

A 59-year-old woman’s bag was reported stolen while she was inside the lobby of the Stewart Hotel on Jan. 7.

Cops received a report of a man who entered the Kaylee Restaurant on East 27 Street, pretended to have a weapon and demanded property from the 19-year-old employee behind the counter. He fled with property valued at $400.

