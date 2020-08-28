Hundreds in Harlem head to D.C. for new March on Washington

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. marches in a line of men with arms linked during the March on Washington for civil rights on August 28, 1963; A young activist boards a bus in Harlem to head to the 2020 march on Washington on August 20, 2020.

HARLEM, Manhattan — Civil rights advocates will on Friday highlight the scourge of police and vigilante violence against Black Americans at a commemoration of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.

Hundreds of people lined up in Harlem overnight to board buses heading to D.C. for the National Action Network-organized “Commitment March” on the 57th anniversary of the original march.

National Director of Youth and College for the National Action Network Tylik McMillan spoke to PIX11 about this year’s march.

Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks

Thousands are expected at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, where the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his historic “I Have A Dream” address, a vision of racial equality that remains elusive for millions of Americans nearly six decades later.

Inspired by the death of George Floyd, the march’s moniker is “Get your knee off our necks.”

Speakers will include the families of Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner and Breonna Taylor.

Just days ago Jacob Black was shot from behind by Wisconsin police, sparking renewed anger and activism across the country.

But turnout will be lighter than initially intended due to city-imposed coronavirus pandemic restrictions that limit out-of-state visitors to the nation’s capital.

Satellite march events have been planned in a handful of states, including South Carolina, Florida and Nevada.