Hudson Yards Vessel closed to public after 3rd suicide

A view of the Vessel at Hudson Yards, New York’s Newest Neighborhood, Official Opening Event on March 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Related)

HUDSON YARDS, Manhattan — The centerpiece sculpture at a massive development on Manhattan’s west side has been closed to the public.

The developer is looking at suicide prevention efforts after three deaths in the past year.

The Vessel is a 150-foot-high sculpture in the shape of an inverted beehive made up of stairways and platforms in the Hudson Yards development.

It has been the site of three suicides, the most recent of which was on Monday.

The New York Times reported Wednesday that Related Companies was talking to psychiatrists and others about how to reduce the potential for future deaths.

If you or someone you know are struggling with suicidal thoughts, click here for resources.