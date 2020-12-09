How will Times Square deal with holiday, New Years visitors?

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan — It doesn’t just stop being the crossroads of the world.

More than 160,000 daily visitors are in the Times Square area on an average day. That number is down 68%. The Times Square Alliance reports that more than 150 restaurants are open.

The billboards have been used to showcase public service announcements and appreciation for essential workers.

Jean Cooney is director of Times Square Arts.

“It’s an open air, public space that we all have access to and can use in a more cautious way,” she told PIX11 News.

A regular feature called “midnight moment” plays each night at 12 a.m. This month, the video features dancers performing for a few minutes on the giant screens.

The ball will drop in Times Square but crowds will not be allowed to gather. This year, it is being presented as a made for television event.

