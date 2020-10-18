Homeless men living in UWS hotel request emergency hearing to stop move

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — Homeless New Yorkers who’ve lived at the Upper West Side’s Lucerne Hotel requested an emergency hearing Sunday for a temporary restraining order that would prevent the city from moving them to the Financial District.

The city shuffled homeless New Yorkers out of shelters and into hotels to minimize the spread of coronavirus; about 200 of those men are expected to be moved from the Lucerne to the Radisson near Wall Street on Monday.

Larry Thomas, one of the homeless residents of the Lucerne, said in an affidavit that he’s worried he could lose his job if forced to move.

“I cannot sufficiently emphasize how difficult it would be for me to be forced to pick up and move back and forth at the City’s whim,” he wrote in the affidavit.

Mayoral spokesman Bill Neidhardt explained the move would allow the homeless men to have more access for on-site services. He said it was also closer to medical care.

“Over the weekend, lawyers — purporting to represent three of the more than 240 men currently at the Lucerne — indicated they were going to court this weekend to stop the move,” Neidhardt said in an emailed statement. “We will meet the lawyers in court and we plan to prevail. In the meantime, we will continue our efforts to best support all New Yorkers currently experiencing homelessness.”

But the men being moved are not the only ones who want to stop the change. A group of Lower Manhattan residents sued New York City Wednesday over a plan to relocate homeless New Yorkers to their neighborhood.

Thomas said he has his own concerns about lawsuit from Lower Manhattan residents.

“The fact that the Financial District has mobilized to file this lawsuit and stop our relocation gives some indication of just how badly that community wants to keep us out,” he said.

Some in the Upper West Side don’t want the homeless men in their neighborhood either. They had quality of life concerns, but Thomas said they were not representative of the neighborhood as a whole.

If the temporary restraining order is granted, homeless New Yorkers would stay in the Lucerne. Protests are scheduled for Monday in front of the hotel.