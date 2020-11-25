Homeless men living at Lucerne Hotel on Upper West Side can be relocated, judge rules

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — New York City can relocate homeless men from the Lucerne Hotel on the Upper West Side to Lower Manhattan, a judge ruled Wednesday.

In October, the men living there requested an emergency hearing for a temporary restraining order that would prevent them from being moved to the Radisson Hotel in the Financial District. They were living in the hotel as part of efforts to reduce population in shelters amid the coronavirus pandemic. Their lawyers argued that being expelled from the hotel would cause “irreparable harm” to them.

City officials said a move downtown would allow the homeless men to have more access for on-site services and medical care. A Law Department spokesman applauded Judge Debra James’ decision.

“We’re pleased with the Court’s decision, which will allow the City to continue providing critical services to those who need it most in the way we believe is most effective,” the spokesman said.

A group of Lower Manhattan residents sued New York City over the plan to relocate homeless New Yorkers to their neighborhood. Some in the Upper West Side don’t want the homeless men in their neighborhood either over quality of life concerns.

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams slammed James’ decision.

“I implore the Mayor to halt this action and abandon this attempt to placate a few privileged individuals by displacing homeless New Yorkers in need,” he said. “Relocating homeless populations does nothing to address the homelessness crisis, it only makes it harder to see, and benefits people who would prefer to turn a blind eye. To continue to carry out this eviction would be unconscionable, but also unsurprising from an administration that promised to address the tale of two cities but has repeatedly made decisions to exacerbate it.”

The Partnership for the Homeless said the conversation surrounding the homeless in New York needs to change alotogether.

“Today’s decision about displacing the residents of the Lucerne is particularly harmful because it gives yet another experience of housing loss and instability to a vulnerable population of our fellow New Yorkers who have already been deeply traumatized by the same. We applaud those in the community who stood up against such bias and discrimination, because they recognized the faces of those being displaced as their neighbors, friends and coworkers. Creating a pathway of housing stability for people who have experienced homelessness is key to preventing homelessness into the future.”

The group Downtown New Yorkers also bashed the move; the men are slated to be moved into a Financial District hotel when they leave the Lucerne.

“Downtown New Yorkers is deeply disappointed with the judge’s decision and we will immediately file an appeal. We intend to continue this fight and we expect to win the case on the merits.”