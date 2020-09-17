Homeless man punched in the face dies days later: police

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Screen Shot 2020-09-17 at 9.13.48 PM.png
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

HARLEM, Manhattan — A man is wanted in connection with the assault of a homeless man in Harlem who died days later, police said.

The incident was reported on Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 11:24 p.m. The incident took place on West 110th Street. Nicholas Brittain, 28, was punched in the face by an unidentified man who fled.

At 12:40 a.m., EMS discovered the victim and transported him to the hospital. Brittain, who was homeless, died on September 11. A medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM [nypdcrimestoppers.com], or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

