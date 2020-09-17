Homeless man punched in the face dies days later: police

HARLEM, Manhattan — A man is wanted in connection with the assault of a homeless man in Harlem who died days later, police said.
The incident was reported on Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 11:24 p.m. The incident took place on West 110th Street. Nicholas Brittain, 28, was punched in the face by an unidentified man who fled.
At 12:40 a.m., EMS discovered the victim and transported him to the hospital. Brittain, who was homeless, died on September 11. A medical examiner will determine the cause of death.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM [nypdcrimestoppers.com], or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.