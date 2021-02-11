Historic West Village store for sale with special bonus

WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan — Word on the street is the tiny triangle at the corner in front of Village Cigars is on the market.

The store has been at the corner of 7th Avenue and Christopher Street since the early 1900s. You can’t miss the three-sided, bright red building.

There is another angle to this story and it’s in the sidewalk. A small sliver is marked in tile with the words “property of Hess Estate which has never been dedicated for public purposes.” It has been called the smallest piece of New York City.

Baz, who lives in the West Village, calls the neighborhood a living museum

“What I love about the West Village, there’s the intersection of so much history,” she says.

There used to be a larger apartment building on the site. The city took it from the Hess family and tore down most of the structure in the early 1900s. On official survey maps, crews left out a small sliver that became a big deal.

Andrew Berman with Village Preservation calls the triangle one of his favorite spots

“It’s beloved. It’s a symbol of the little guy who fought city hall and at least in one small way, won.

Berman says the city tried to get the tiny triangle but the owner refused to sell and installed the mosaic as an in your face gesture.

The building and the triangle are a package deal and they’re landmarked.