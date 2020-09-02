Hilton Times Square closing its doors permanently

The Hilton Times Square is closing down (PIX11)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

TIMES SQUARE — The coronavirus pandemic took another victim in Times Square: a Hilton will permanently shut down because of “unforeseeable business circumstances prompted by COVID-19.”

The 44-story hotel filed a notice with the state, explaining that the closure would impact 200 employees. Furloughs at the Hilton Times Square began on March 16, early on in the coronavirus outbreak.

Hilton Times Square will close its doors for good on Oct. 14.

Businesses across the country were devastated by the outbreak. Many received loans from the government, but they weren’t enough to replace lost revenue.

In New York City, tourism plummeted with the closure of Broadway and museums, among other hot spots. The city normally welcomes over 65 million visitors a year.

