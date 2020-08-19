High school students living in NYCHA get computers for academic excellence

Several NYCHA residents were awarded laptops for their academic excellence.

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — Six students who live in a New York City Housing Authority development in East Harlem were honored Wednesday for their academic excellence.

They were selected to receive computers by the Carver Houses Tenant Association president and Harlem district leader because of their high GPAs and their perseverance.

Organizers hope to expand the program to every NYCHA development. Jerry Migdol, the CEO and founder of Friends of Public School Harlem, said five other NYCHA developments and 30 students will be receiving computers this weekend.

“I want to bring the number to 100 kids per development,” he said. “Absolutely. They need it. We want to show we care.”

Jaylannie Fernandez, 14, was one of the honorees. She’s had to share a computer with her dad since she started remote learning. Fernandez said she’s proud her hard work paid off and has helped her get one stop closer to realizing her dream.

“I want to be a pediatric doctor,” she said.

If you want give to the program, click here.

