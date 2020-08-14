Harlem Week 2020 goes virtual amid pandemic

Harlem Week is going virtual for 2020 amid the pandemic.

HARLEM, Manhattan — The 46th annual Harlem Week will be celebrated a bit differently this year.

The whole celebration is moving online mid the coronavirus pandemic, making it easily accessible for everyone.

Spokesperson Donna Walker-Khune told us all about this year’s lineup of music performers, demonstrations and more.

Harlem Week starts Sunday, Aug. 16 and runs through Aug. 23.

You can watch and see the full schedule and calendar at HarlemWeek.com.