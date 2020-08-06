Harlem restaurant owner fights for fair wages for workers

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

HARLEM, Manhattan — Russell Jackson, the chef and owner of Reverence in Harlem, had a dream.

One year ago, when he opened this 22-seat restaurant on 138th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard, the restaurateur with 35 years experience wanted to create a community of love, great food and advocacy for racial justice.

“I believe in this community,” Jackson said. “I need this community as much as this community needs me”

Then the pandemic hit, but he’s still trying to hold onto the dream without outdoor dining but with bento boxes of California-inspired healthy food and a staff that gets paid above minimum wage.

“We pay a living wage to make sure my staff can work one job not three and have a better quality of life.”)

To show their support for Jackson’s Reverence, restaurant workers and owners from around the city came to announce their suport for the “safe and just reopening plan” which includes:

elimination of sub-minimum tipped wage for all New Yorkers

tip sharing for kitchen staff

payroll relief for struggling restaurants

a 5% safe reopening surcharge.

And speaking in support of this plan was restaurateur Danny Meyer of Shake Shack fame, who did away with tips in his restaurants in part because of what he considered unfair tip rules in New York state.

“Seventy percent of the people in the kitchen are of color, 60% of the people who can accept tips are white,” Meyer said.

One organizer of today’s rally says Gov. Andrew Cuomo needs to sign the “one fair wage” legislation that would include restaurant workers.

“One of our studies showed that black women in front of house earned less that white male colleagues,” said Tsehaitu Abye.

Those gathered tried to send a clear message to politicians and lawmakers.

“The paperwork is sitting on the Governor’s desk. Just sign the deal,” said Jackson.

Still no word from the governors office on when and if the bill will be signed.