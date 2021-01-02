Harlem renaissance pavilion celebrates food, art, culture

HARLEM, Manhattan — The Row Harlem features soul food with a twist but now there’s an every bigger twist for this Black-owned restaurant in Harlem.

In an effort to encourage outdoor dining in the chilly winter months of the pandemic, The Row is featuring the work of longtime Harlem artist Thomas Heath, who created acrylic-on-wood and canvas panels which he calls his ancestral series:

“This is about the migration of Black people coming from Africa to America,” Heath said. “It’s a win-win situation, I hope. Let people enjoy the work and enjoy food at the same time.”

The Row is part of the Renaissance Pavilion Project which spans two blocks along Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard, from 137th to 139th Streets near Strivers Row. The work of five artists are on display.

it was launched by Ubereats and Val Inc. with help from Harlem architect Brand Haferd as a way to help six Black-owned restaurants and businesses keep serving customers even on these cold winter days.

It appears to be working.

“I’m very thankful for Renaissance Pavilion that gave customers a new space, a better spac,e more weatherproofing, it’s more comfortable,” Darryl Howard of The Row said.

PIX11 News got nothing but rave reviews for the food and the experience Saturday.